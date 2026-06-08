South Africa: Kylie Jenner Dancing to 'Jerusalema' Has Mzansi Feeling Proud Again

Kylie Jenner was filmed doing the Jerusalema dance challenge on a beach holiday in Turks and Caicos, and the clip is doing the rounds again.

Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode released Jerusalema in 2019 and it became one of the most shared dance challenges the world has ever seen.

A video of Kylie Jenner dancing to Jerusalema on a beach in Turks and Caicos has resurfaced on TikTok -- and South Africans are loving it all over again.

In the clip, Jenner joins in on the famous dance challenge that took the world by storm. She is on a beach outing, moving to the beat of the South African hit like millions of people before her.

Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode released Jerusalema in 2019. What followed was unlike anything South African music had seen. People performed the dance in homes, churches, airports and workplaces across the world. Countries that had never heard of each other were suddenly doing the same steps to the same song.

Zikode has said the song's success proves that South African music can compete anywhere.

Jenner's video has brought that feeling back. For many local fans, seeing a global celebrity genuinely enjoy a song from home -- years after its release -- is its own kind of proof.