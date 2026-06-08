Namibia: Chiefs Offer Haven for Unwanted Babies

Ongwediva — Various traditional authority leaders in northern Namibia have called on mothers who do not want their babies for a myriad of reasons to take the children to their palaces for adoption rather than dumping.

They made these remarks following an incident involving a 24-year-old woman who allegedly dumped her twin babies in a pond of water last month in the Omusati region. The twins were rescued by a 16-year-old boy who witnessed the incident. Two months ago, a 34-year-old woman was also arrested for allegedly dumping her daughter in a toilet at Omungwelume.

Cases of baby dumping have become a major concern and have shocked traditional leaders.

The Omukwaniilwa of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Shuumbwa Nangolo's office, is ready to receive babies for adoption.

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"Mothers should bring their children to us instead of dumping them. Children are the leaders of tomorrow and the future of this country," he said.

He stressed that there are mahangu storage facilities at the palace, donated by the community members.

"This mahangu deserves to be turned into meal so that these children can eat porridge and drink oshikundu," he stated.

Shuumbwa further emphasised that the aim is to prevent baby dumping in Namibia.

"Let us all unite as a society to assist mothers who may find themselves in situations where they want to abandon their babies," he added.

Additionally, Ohamba of the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority, Martha Mwadinomho yaKristian Nelumbu's arms - who has already provided refuge to over 20 children at her palace - are still open.

"I will continue taking babies for adoption. It is the right thing to do to protect our children from being dumped," she said.

Mwadinomho expressed her disappointment over the incident involving the mother who dumped her twins in a pond of water, saying it was the wrong decision.

"I am calling on mothers to stop dumping children. It gives us sleepless nights as traditional leaders," she said.

She added that, as a mother, she feels saddened whenever she hears news about babies being dumped, as it creates a negative image for future mothers.

Meanwhile, the chief of the Uukwambi Traditional Authority, Ndilimani Iipumbu, who is also the chairperson of all traditional authorities in northern Namibia, said traditional leaders have a major role to play in preventing baby dumping.

"We do not support mothers who dump their babies because they have problems with their boyfriends," he said.

He added: "If a mother finds herself in a situation where she wants to abandon her baby, she should come to our office and leave the child with us for adoption."

Also speaking to this publication, senior pastor Laban Mwashekele said churches also play a vital role in providing counselling services to mothers who may find themselves in difficult situations.

He stressed that some mothers lose hope after being abandoned by their boyfriends or the fathers of their children, but this should never motivate them to dump their babies.

"All churches are open to assisting mothers. They should come forward and seek help from churches and other support structures," he said.

He added that no situation is permanent and urged mothers to remain positive.

Mwashekele also encouraged women to seek assistance from social workers at hospitals.

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"Killing or dumping a baby is not a solution; it is a crime," he said.

Approached for a comment, Chief Social Worker Darius Kamati from Oshakati District Social Welfare in the ministry Healthy said poverty and economic hardship -many mothers lacking financial resources to care for a child - may lead mothers to dump babies.

He added that unemployment, dependence on family members, and the inability to provide food, clothing, and shelter can create feelings of desperation, and this will also cause babies to be dumped.

"Rejection by the baby's father -some women are abandoned by partners during pregnancy or after childbirth, which leads mothers to stress," he added.

Kamati urged mothers to always seek help from their office, which is located opposite Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

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