Namibia: Cadet Women Dominate Police Graduation

Gobabis — Namibia achieved a gender milestone on Friday at Legare Stadium in Gobabis as women outnumbered men for the first time in the history of the Police Basic Training Course.

Out of the 670 cadet constables who graduated from the Joseph Kauandenge Police Training Centre, 382 are women and 288 are men. Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Lucia Witbooi praised the 2025/26 intake as a major advancement for gender equality in national law enforcement.

"The fact that female cadet constables outnumber their male counterparts for the first time in the history of such training represents a significant milestone in our national journey towards gender equality and women's representation," Witbooi said.

She said the graduating class's composition shows the government's commitment to gender equality across sectors, including security. Witbooi, who represented President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, said the new officers would join service amid Namibia's growing security challenges.

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"The graduation of 670 cadet constables marks an important investment in Namibia's future," she said. She said the government would continue to strengthen the capacity of security institutions to combat organised crime, cybercrime, human trafficking, stock theft, gender-based violence, drug trafficking and environmental crimes. "As we strengthen our security capabilities, we remain equally committed to upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution," she said. Witbooi urged the graduates to uphold the law and maintain public confidence in the police force.

"The uniform you wear represents far more than authority. It represents public trust. The people of Namibia will look to you for protection, leadership, fairness and compassion," she said.

Acting Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Major General Anne-Marie Nainda, said the graduation comes at a time when the force is strengthening its operational capacity to deal with both traditional and emerging forms of crime. Addressing the graduates, Nainda said their conduct in the field would determine public confidence in the police. "The parade ground has taught you discipline, but the frontline policing space will reveal your character. Let the criminals fear your determination, let the public trust your fairness and let your colleagues respect your professionalism," she said.

She reminded the graduates that policing requires professionalism and sound judgment.

"Frontline policing is about judgment and professionalism. It is about understanding that every interaction with a member of the public can either strengthen or weaken our relationship," she said.

Nainda instructed the officers to exercise their authority lawfully and remain faithful to the oath they had taken.

"You must therefore remain faithful to the oath you are taking today and be ambassadors of peace, justice and national unity," she said.

She also called on communities to support the newly graduated officers once they are deployed. "I am imploring every Namibian, as they are going to be deployed in all 14 regions, irrespective of where they were recruited, that they must be accepted as children of this nation and be treated with the respect they deserve," she said.

Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Minister Lucia Iipumbu said the graduates were entering a profession that carries both legal and moral responsibilities.

She said the graduates had undergone a demanding programme of training and personal transformation.

"They entered training as civilians, but today they pass out as officers entrusted with a mandate that is both legal and moral. They are tasked with the responsibility to protect lives, uphold the law, preserve public order and serve the people," she said.

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Iipumbu urged the graduates to maintain professionalism and adapt to changing criminal trends.

"Namibia needs police officers who are firm but lawful, visible but respectful, decisive but accountable, courageous but always guided by the Constitution and the Police Act," she said.

She said modern policing requires officers who understand technology and can respond to cyber-enabled crime, organised criminal networks, gender-based violence and cross-border criminal activities.

"Continue learning. This should not be the end. The certificate and the oath you took today is not the end of your development," she implored. The graduation ceremony was attended by senior government officials, police commanders, family members and community leaders, including Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate.

The 670 officers are expected to be deployed to various police stations and units across Namibia following the completion of their training. [email protected]