Namibia: Governor Condemns Spitzkoppe Tourist Attack

Swakopmund — Erongo governor Natalia /Goagoses has strongly condemned criminal activities targeting tourists visiting attraction sites in the region.

This follows an incident in which tourists were attacked last month at a campsite near Spitzkoppe. /Goagoses said the incident is not only criminal in nature but also threatens Namibia's reputation as a leading tourism destination.

The criminal allegedly smashed vehicle windows and, when they could not find valuables inside, attempted to enter the tents where the tourists were sleeping.

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Eyewitness reports indicate that cash, electronic devices and other belongings were stolen.

The Namibian Police are investigating the case.

Addressing the media during a press conference on Wednesday, the governor said the Erongo Regional Tourism Forum views the incident with serious concern.

"This criminal and disgraceful act is not only a violation of the safety and dignity of our visitors but also a direct threat to Namibia's reputation as a secure tourism destination. Such criminal behaviour undermines years of effort to build trust and confidence among international travellers," the governor said.

She said tourism remains a cornerstone of the Erongo economy and Namibia at large, as it plays a significant role in creating jobs and supporting livelihoods across the region. Mincing no words, she said, such criminal acts should not be tolerated.

While condemning the attack, the governor also described it as an isolated incident and urged community members living in the area to protect tourists by reporting any suspicious activities to the police.

She added that the community must join hands with law enforcement agencies to protect the tourism sector.

"I want to repeat that these are isolated incidents. Such criminal acts against tourists and fellow Namibians must come to an end. Therefore, you must protect our visitors," she appealed.

The governor also commended the police and other security agencies for their efforts to safeguard communities and visitors, while calling for continued vigilance to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

She added that the tourism sector had agreed to strengthen safety measures to ensure both local and international tourists remain safe when visiting the region.

"To all tourists, both local and international, these are isolated incidents, and we will address them with all the resources at our disposal. You are welcome in the Erongo region and at our tourism facilities, especially our community campsites," she said.

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