Namibia: Omaruru CEO 'Clueless' On Suspension

Swakopmund — The Omaruru Municipality has suspended its CEO, Valentinus Sindongo, via email on Tuesday.

Contacted for comment, Sindongo told New Era that he was not aware of his suspension and had not received any formal communication from the council regarding the decision.

"We were just together at Gross Barmen. I was just there with the honourable," he said.

Sindongo was appointed as the town's CEO in 2023.

His suspension, however, was confirmed by the town's mayor, Eberth Gariseb.

Gariseb told New Era yesterday that the council has launched a full investigation into financial and governance-related irregularities within the municipality.

However, he said, the council has not yet instituted formal charges against Sindongo, as the process is still at an early stage and requires a full assessment of the issues under review.

"At this moment, there are no charges. We are going to do a full investigation first, and depending on the outcome, we will decide on the next steps," he explained.

He added that Sindongo has been suspended with full benefits and that the finance manager will act in the interim.

According to him, the investigation is expected to be completed within four months.

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