Uganda: Rotary Club of Kabale Central Commissions Water Spring, Plants Trees to Mark World Environment Day

The Rotary Club of Kabale Central has commissioned a renovated water spring and led a tree-planting exercise at Kigezi High School Primary School to mark World Environment Day.

Observed annually on June 5, World Environment Day raises awareness about environmental protection and sustainable development. This year's theme was "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future."

Speaking at the event, Michael Muramira Kyakashari urged the school administration to ensure proper maintenance of both the renovated water source and the newly planted trees.

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"Trees play a major role in protecting the environment by providing shade, improving air quality, conserving soil, and contributing to climate change mitigation," Kyakashari said.

Kabale Municipal Deputy Mayor Kedress Mutabazi commended Rotary for supporting access to clean and safe water, noting that such initiatives complement government efforts aimed at improving public health and environmental conservation.

Past President Jimmy Musiime said the tree-planting exercise was intended to instill environmental stewardship among young people and promote sustainable practices within the community.

"Trees are important in reducing flooding, preventing soil erosion, and mitigating effects of climate change. Environmental protection should be embraced by every individual," Musiime said.

The head teacher of Kigezi High School Primary School, Geofrey Beinomugisha, welcomed the initiative, saying the school had faced water shortages for a long time.

"This renovated water spring will provide a reliable and lasting source of clean water for our learners, staff and nearby residents," Beinomugisha said.

The event attracted local leaders, teachers, pupils, Rotarians and community members, who joined in the tree-planting exercise and reaffirmed their commitment to environmental conservation.

The project forms part of Rotary's broader efforts to support community development through environmental protection, sustainable water access and public health initiatives.