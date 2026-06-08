Uganda: Kasangati Greater Lions Club Donates Medical Equipment, Pledges Theatre Renovation Support to Kasangati Health Centre Iv

Concerns are growing over the state of Kasangati Health Centre IV in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District, with stakeholders saying the facility has for years operated under challenging conditions despite serving as a major government health centre for a rapidly growing population.

The health facility receives hundreds of patients daily from Kasangati Town Council, other parts of Wakiso District and neighbouring areas, including Luwero District, placing considerable pressure on its limited resources and infrastructure.

In an effort to improve healthcare service delivery and support the community, the Kasangati Greater Lions Club has donated medical equipment worth millions of shillings to the facility and committed to supporting the renovation of its operating theatre.

According to Roselyn Akugizibwe, the growing number of patients continues to stretch the health centre's capacity.

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"We are very grateful for this donation because some of this equipment was not available at the facility. It is going to greatly support us in serving our patients, especially at a time when the number of people seeking healthcare services continues to increase," Dr. Akugizibwe said.

The donated items include two hospital beds, a Caesarean section (C-section) surgical set, sterilisation drums and other essential medical equipment aimed at strengthening healthcare service delivery.

Adrine Kirabo Kamuhanda reaffirmed the club's commitment to supporting the renovation of the facility's operating theatre, a critical unit for emergency surgical procedures and maternal healthcare services. The renovation project is expected to cost more than Shs60 million.

"I greatly appreciate RAK Engineering Company for being instrumental in enabling us to undertake some of these charitable projects. We also call upon other partners who wish to join us because we need to continue making a positive impact in our communities," Kamuhanda said.

Club Board Member Edgar Kasigwa said the club remains among the most active community service organisations in the district.

"One of the core focus areas of Lions Clubs International is health. The projects that the Club is undertaking are not only about giving back to the community but also about touching the hearts and improving the lives of Ugandans," Kasigwa said.

Following the donation, the club held a leadership handover ceremony during which Adrine Kirabo Kamuhanda officially assumed office as president of the Kasangati Greater Lions Club, succeeding Patrick Muganga.

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Meanwhile, Rogers Kamuhanda pledged continued support for initiatives aimed at improving community welfare.

He said he would support the club in advancing its mission of community service while contributing to the broader vision of Lions Clubs International through sustainable and impactful projects.