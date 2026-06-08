Uganda: NCBA Junior Golf Series Concludes Sixth Season, Strengthening Uganda's International Golf Ambitions

Uganda's junior golf development received another major boost over the weekend as the NCBA Junior Golf Series concluded its sixth season at Uganda Golf Club, showcasing a growing pool of young talent and reinforcing the country's presence on the international golfing stage.

The grand finale brought together some of Uganda's best junior golfers, capping a highly competitive season that underscored the steady growth of the sport and the increasing opportunities available for young players to compete both locally and internationally.

Since its launch in 2024, the NCBA Junior Golf Series has evolved into a key platform for nurturing young golfers aged between six and 18 years. The programme provides structured competition, mentorship and exposure, helping participants develop their skills while preparing them for higher levels of competition.

The series operates under the broader U.S. Kids Golf Uganda Local Tour, which has expanded significantly in recent years and now supports more than 200 competitive junior golfers across the country.

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This season, NCBA Bank Uganda strengthened its commitment to inclusive sports development by sponsoring 10 less-advantaged junior golfers, providing access to training, equipment and tournament participation opportunities.

The initiative seeks to address one of the major challenges facing junior golf in Uganda--limited financial resources that often prevent talented youngsters from fully participating in the sport.

To date, NCBA's sponsorship programme has supported 31 junior golfers, with seven progressing to Uganda's national team. The achievement reflects the programme's growing success in creating a pathway from grassroots participation to elite competition.

Several sponsored golfers have gone on to represent Uganda in international tournaments in South Africa, Tunisia, Egypt, Kenya and the United Arab Emirates, helping raise the country's profile in junior golf.

Among the standout performers is Peter Mayende, who participated in the UAE Golf Championship, while Daniel Kawalya represented Uganda at the All Africa Junior Championships.

At the 2026 Victoria Cup, Uganda finished second behind Kenya, but Peter Mayende's team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, demonstrating the quality and competitiveness of Uganda's emerging golf talent.

NCBA Bank Uganda also extended its support to the Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championship 2026 as part of its broader efforts to promote grassroots sports development.

Speaking after the season finale, Edgar B. Tusiime said the programme continues to play a vital role in shaping the next generation of golfers and leaders.

"The NCBA Junior Golf Series continues to demonstrate the transformative role of sport in shaping discipline, resilience and opportunity among young people. We are encouraged by the calibre of talent emerging through this platform and the increasing confidence with which these juniors are competing at higher levels," Tusiime said.

"Our focus remains on building sustainable pathways that enable young Ugandans to realise their full potential, both on and off the course."

Despite the progress, access to the sport remains a challenge for many talented young golfers, particularly those from less privileged backgrounds. Stakeholders say continued investment from the private sector, schools and development partners will be critical in ensuring that more young people can benefit from the opportunities golf offers.

Les Brown praised the impact of the partnership in transforming junior golf development.

"The NCBA Junior Golf Series has introduced consistency and structure into junior golf development in Uganda. We are seeing more young players not only enter the sport but remain engaged and competitive. With continued investment, Uganda is well-positioned to become a dominant force in junior golf within the region," Brown said.

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Through its partnership with U.S. Kids Golf, the series provides a direct pathway for Ugandan juniors to compete on the global stage. Top-performing players gain priority status and opportunities to qualify for prestigious tournaments such as the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship, the Rome Classic and the Big 5 Junior Golf Championship.

As Season Six comes to a close, the NCBA Junior Golf Series leaves behind a stronger talent pipeline, increased international exposure for Ugandan golfers and renewed optimism about the future of the sport.

With more young players earning opportunities to represent Uganda abroad, the programme is steadily positioning the country as an emerging force in junior golf across Africa.