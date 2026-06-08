Uganda: Gomba Unveils 32-Man Squad for 2026 Masaza Cup Campaign

Gomba County has officially unveiled a 32-man squad that will be tasked with winning the county's sixth Masaza Cup title this year.

The squad was unveiled at PTC Playground in Kabulasoke before a large crowd of Gomba and Buweekula supporters.

The team includes three goalkeepers: Bashir Senyonga, Lawrence Kimera and Benson Sekatawa.

The defensive department is made up of Fahad Aniku, Henry Tumusiime, Collins Semanda, Shafic Siranyi, Herbert Onenarach, Hamza Ntangungira, Peter Gava and Brian Ogwal.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The midfield has 10 players including Patrick Serunjoji, Osamah Nkuse, Dirisa Masembe, Joseph Kizza, Peter Kyomuhendo, Murshid Kiyinji, Isma Kibirige, Owen Mawejje, Alfred Sebunya and Moses Abiti.

In attack, Gomba has named Robert Sewanyana, Joram Kalyesubula, Jackson Semugabi, Muhammad Meddie Kasule, Hassan Waiswa, Hassan Lukoye, Simon Okwi, Benon Chandia, Alvin Kitiibwa and Raymond Othieno.

The county also confirmed its technical team headed by Felix Sekabuza as head coach, assisted by David Sozi, Alex Kizito and Lawrence Nduga, while Regans Lule will handle goalkeeping duties.

While unveiling the squad, Gomba team manager Resty Mbatide Namugema expressed confidence that the selected players have what it takes to deliver a sixth Masaza Cup title.

"Our target this season is to win the sixth trophy. We carefully assessed all players and selected the best group capable of achieving that goal. We believe this team can deliver success for Gomba," Mbatide said.

Gomba Petron Daniel Hindia Mwesigye urged the players to give their all and uphold the county's winning tradition.

"Gomba is known for success and that is why we are called Masaza champions. You have the responsibility of protecting that legacy and ensuring that the sixth trophy returns home," he said.

Gomba County Chief Kitunzi Mugabi Fred Williams applauded the football committee for its efforts and called for unity among stakeholders.

"Unity will be key to achieving our objective this season. If everyone works together, success will come. I wish you all the best as you embark on this journey," he said.

After the unveiling ceremony, Gomba played a friendly match against Buweekula, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Gomba has been drawn in the Masengere Group alongside Mawokota, Kyaggwe, Busiro, Ssese and Bulemeezi.

The 2026 Masaza Cup will officially kick off on June 13 at NTC Grounds in Mubende, with defending champions Buweekula taking on Kyadondo in the opening match expected to be graced by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gomba will begin its campaign away to Busiro on June 21.

The five-time champions are aiming to secure a record sixth Masaza Cup title this season.