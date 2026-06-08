Uganda: Rotary Club of Mpererwe Provides Free Medical Services to Over 600 Residents

More than 600 residents of Mpererwe benefited from free medical treatment during a health camp organised by Rotary Club of Mpererwe at the grounds of St. Stephen's Church of Uganda in Mpererwe.

The medical camp provided a wide range of services including HIV testing, eye check-ups, dental care, cancer screening for men, women and children, hepatitis B testing, sickle cell screening, blood donation, and free distribution of medicine. Residents with vision challenges also received free eyeglasses.

Speaking during the event, Irene Namutebi, President of Rotary Club of Mpererwe, urged residents to follow medical guidance to protect themselves from diseases, including Ebola.

"We encourage people to follow the guidance given by health workers to protect themselves from Ebola and other diseases," Namutebi said.

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The event also featured a visit by Rotary Governor Gerald Obai to a proposed site for a community water project. The land for the initiative was donated by Mpererwe Church of Uganda Primary School, with the planned water system expected to serve the wider community.

Several medical institutions and organisations participated in the outreach, including People's Medical Hospital, St. Stephen's Hospital Mpererwe, JWK Medical Centre, Suubi Health Services, Sarec Dental Centre, and Hariss International Limited.

Local leaders praised the Rotary Club for its continued support to the community through health services and development initiatives.

"We thank Rotary Club of Mpererwe for bringing these free medical services to our people. May God bless them for their generosity," said Kalibala Samuel.

Rev. John Kiyingi also commended the club for its ongoing efforts to improve community welfare, including plans to extend clean water access to residents.