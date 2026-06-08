Uganda: Kaziimba Urges Government to Reconsider Suspension of Medical Interns' Allowances

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has challenged the government to reconsider its decision to suspend the payment of allowances to medical interns.

Archbishop Kaziimba made the appeal on Sunday while presiding over the ordination and installation service of deacons, a priest and canons at All Saints' Cathedral in Kampala.

"You cannot say that you have Shs158 billion to purchase cars for Members of Parliament and then claim that you do not have Shs28 billion to pay medical interns' allowances, with the excuse that it would crush the economy. By the way, doctors are rarely in the hospitals. It is the medical interns who are everywhere doing the donkey work," Archbishop Kaziimba said.

The Archbishop also called on the country to support health workers as they continue to respond to the Ebola outbreak. He urged Ugandans to strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health to help prevent the spread of the disease.

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During the service, seven people were ordained as deacons, one was ordained priest, while two clergy canons and one lay canon were installed.

Those installed as clergy canons were Rev. Dr. Henry Majwala, Canon for Administration and Management, and Rev. Emmanuel Kalagala, Canon for Ministerial Formation and Clergy Welfare.

Rev. Canon Dr. Henry Majwala serves as Diocesan Secretary of the Diocese of Kampala, while Rev. Canon Emmanuel Kalagala is the Archdeacon of Kisugu Archdeaconry.

The Provincial Fathers' Union President, Samuel Bakutana, was installed as Lay Canon for Men's Ministry.

Preaching under the theme, "Anchored in Christ for Faithful Stewardship," The Very Rev. Canon Dr. Rebecca Nyegenye, Dean of All Saints' Cathedral Kampala and retreat leader, reminded Christians that faithful stewardship begins with being firmly rooted in Christ and recognising that all resources ultimately belong to God.

She urged believers to support the Church's ministry by ensuring decent accommodation and welfare for clergy and by according them the respect due to servants of God.

Dr. Nyegenye also cautioned Christians against judging clergy based on their past lives, noting that through faith in Christ, believers are renewed and called to serve faithfully.

Addressing the newly ordained and installed clergy, she challenged them to lead by example, demonstrating integrity, accountability and faithful stewardship in both their public ministry and private lives.

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She emphasized that Christian leaders are expected to reflect the values of Christ in their conduct and in the management of the responsibilities entrusted to them.