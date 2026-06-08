Namibia: Mineworker Underscores Media's Crucial Role ...Reflects On 40-Year Journey

8 June 2026
New Era (Windhoek)
By Adolf Kaure

Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) president Poco-Key Mberiuana says the role the media play in advancing workers' rights cannot be overemphasised.

Mberiuana said working closely with the media is essential as the union prepares to celebrate 40 years of existence in November. He was speaking during a recent engagement with the local media houses over a game of bowls at United Sports Club in Windhoek. The event was powered by the union's investment arm, the Namibia Mineworkers Trust (NAMIT) and the Namibia Mineworkers Investment Holdings Company (NAMMIC).

"As we approach 40 years of service, we reflect on the impact we continue to make in the lives of workers and communities. We are here today because we appreciate the vital role the media play in keeping the public informed on the issues that affect workers, industries and communities," Mberiuana stated. Among other engagements are regional roundtables on labour reform, value-chain participation and workers welfare. MUN general secretary George Ampweya described the engagement as a bridge between the union and the press.

"Our work is not only about representing workers but about clear and honest communication between the union, our members and the public. In that, the media remain one of our most important partners; join us on the journey of the celebration of our 40th anniversary," Ampweya noted.

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Equity

MUN does not only save jobs.

It also has a member-owned investment base worth more than N$900 million.

The union is also pressing a bigger argument, that Namibians must move from the bottom of the mining value chain to its centre, with real ownership and equity for the workers who make the industry run. Mineworkers, it insists, should sit at the table as owners and not remain a labour force without a stake. The union calls it going beyond the call.

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