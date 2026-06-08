Namibia: LPM Sacks Swartbooi From Mayorship Position

Keetmanshoop — The Landless People's Movement has removed Keetmanshoop mayor Melody Swartbooi from her position and revoked her representation of the party on the Keetmanshoop council.

In a letter dated 5 June 2026 and signed by LPM operative secretary Dawid Eigub, the party notified Swartbooi that she was removed from her role as mayor.

"With reference to Section 13 (1) (g) of the Local Authorities Act 2 of 2014 and after careful consideration within the framework of the party constitution, this missive serves to inform you that you are withdrawn from your position as the mayor and your representation of the party on the Keetmanshoop Town Council is revoked with immediate effect," the letter states. The party further thanked Swartbooi for her service, expressing "profound gratitude for your service to the people of Keetmanshoop town during your tenure." LPM spokesperson Lifalaza Simataa on Friday said the decision forms part of the party's deployment strategy.

"The decision by the party aligns with its strategic plan in exercising the deployment and redeployment of talent, in order to achieve the party's objectives," Simataa said.

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He added that the move should not be viewed as disciplinary action but rather as an organisational decision aimed at strengthening the party's work and effectiveness.

The party has not yet announced who will replace Swartbooi on the council or as mayor.

"They did finalise on who will replace her, but I can't name the person yet," Simataa said.

Swartbooi could not be reached for a comment.

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