Namibia: Parly Engages ECN On Electoral Bill Reform

Gobabis — Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Petitions met with officials from the Electoral Commission of Namibia in Gobabis on Friday to review the Draft Electoral Bill.

The consultative workshop focused on proposed amendments, identified areas requiring further consideration, and developed recommendations for Parliament's consideration.

The Electoral Bill, aims to modernise and strengthen Namibia's electoral framework by addressing emerging challenges and improving the administration of elections.

Speaking at the official opening, committee chairperson Pohamba Shifeta said that any law regulating the electoral process must be handled with care, foresight, and a deep sense of responsibility.

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He added that the role of the National Assembly cannot be underestimated.

"It is our constitutional duty to scrutinise every bill, not as a formality, but as a safeguard for our democracy and social cohesion. First, to ensure legal soundness and constitutional compliance. The bill must respect the fundamental rights and freedoms in Chapter 3, and the principles of equality, transparency and accountability," Shifeta said.

The chairperson added that lawmaking is not an exercise in isolation but must speak to the "lived realities of the voter in Opuwo, the first-time voter in Katima Mulilo, the political party, the civil society observer, and the election official on the ground."

"If the law does not carry public confidence, its legitimacy is weakened. This workshop is therefore not ceremonial. It is a space for candid engagement," he added. Speaking at the same event, Elsie Nghikembua, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, said the commission commenced a comprehensive electoral reform process in 2021 after the conclusion of the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authorities (RCLA) Elections.

She said the process started with an internal evaluation of the performance of the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections and the 2020 Regional Councils and Local Authorities elections.

Nghikembua added that this was then followed by written submissions from stakeholders on proposed amendments to the Electoral Act.

"During 2022 and 2023, the commission held various engagements with stakeholders, including the former minister of urban and rural development. This was followed by stakeholder workshops to validate and consolidate inputs. The process culminated in the production of a Draft Electoral Amendment Bill, which was submitted to the former minister of urban and rural development for further processing," Nghikembua said. The two-day workshop concluded on Saturday.

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*Eino Vatileni is a Communication Specialist at the National Assembly.