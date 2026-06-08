Namibia: Rundu Tackles N$700m Debt With Waiver

Rundu — The Rundu Town Council has launched a 24-month interest waiver programme to recover millions in unpaid municipal debt and ease financial pressure on struggling ratepayers.

Facing a staggering N$700 million debt crisis that has paralysed public services and caused severe water supply arrears with NamWater, the council is offering immediate relief to residents, local businesses and institutions.

Under the newly approved incentive scheme, the local authority will completely wipe out 100% of accumulated interest for any debtor who steps forward to clear their principal capital debt amount.

According to the town's Public Relations Officer Benjamin Makayi, this aggressive campaign aims to boost municipal revenue collection while providing a lifeline for consumers to finally fix and regularise their heavily indebted accounts.

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The relief window officially opens on 1 July 2026 until 30 June 2028.

"Council wants to give everyone a fair chance to restore their accounts to good standing without the heavy burden of historical interest," Makayi said in a notice shared.

"This is a temporary window of opportunity. We are strongly urging our residents and local business owners to visit the Revenue Division, get their updated statements, and make the necessary payment arrangements before the period lapses."

According to the council announcement, the waiver applies strictly to accumulated interest and will not reduce the actual capital balance owed. Crucially, the programme also extends to consumers whose accounts are currently facing legal collection actions or disconnection measures, provided they approach the council to formalise their payment pathways.

Makayi emphasised that the success of this programme is vital to the town's economic and developmental growth, as the recovered revenue will be funnelled directly back into enhancing the capacity for sustainable local service delivery, infrastructure maintenance, and water security across the town's expanding settlements.

"Ratepayers are advised to visit the council offices during normal working hours to verify their outstanding balances and benefit from the cost-cutting scheme," said the town's spokesperson.

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