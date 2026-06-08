Namibia: 'Wrong Generation' Set for Official Cinema Premiere

The film 'Wrong Generation' is set to have its official cinema premiere on 11 June 2026 at Ster Kinekor, Grove Mall, Windhoek.

Inspired by Namibia's 2020 #ShutItAllDown movement, the film explores themes of Gender-Based Violence, accountability, identity and social change through the experiences of young people navigating modern society.

Although the film was inspired by an important moment in Namibia's recent history, the filmmakers believe the story continues to reflect realities that many still face today.

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Executive Producer Ndilokelwa Nthengwe said the film remains relevant because many of the issues that inspired it continue to affect today's society. "Wrong Generation is urgent now for the same reasons the #ShutItAllDown protests were urgent in October 2020. The underlying questions about power, justice and accountability remain unresolved," she said.

The film, produced in collaboration with Jenny Kandenge and Lavinia Kapewasha of Dark Crown Productions, aims to encourage reflection and conversation.

The producers said storytelling through film has the power to challenge perspectives and create meaningful dialogue.

"Through it, you're able to sympathise, relate, question, and sometimes even disagree. But that is influence. It's there to allow dialogue, and dialogue is the catalyst for change," she shared.

Ending the conversation, Nthengwe divulged that one of her greatest hopes is that the film starts conversations among people from different backgrounds and generations.

"My deepest hope is that audiences from all these groups watch it together in the same cinema, so that the conversation about Gender-Based Violence, power and accountability is not isolated but shared."

Director Shilli Munyama described the project as a story about the choices people make and the consequences that follow.

"The film is about our life paths, the choices that bring us together and the power of making the right choices not only for ourselves but for those around us," noted Munyama.

For these filmmakers, the upcoming premiere marks an important milestone for local cinema and a celebration of Namibian storytelling. They hope the audience will leave the theatre entertained while also reflecting on the social issues raised throughout the film.

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