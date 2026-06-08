Namibia: Goreangab Mall Creates 400 Permanent Jobs

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has hailed the newly opened N$270 million Goreangab Mall as a massive driver for job creation and economic growth, positioning the development as a major business catalyst for Katutura.

Officially launching the complex on Friday, the Head of State revealed that the construction phase created 300 jobs, while the finalised mall is set to provide nearly 400 permanent positions.

These new jobs arrive amid a challenging economic climate in Namibia, where high unemployment, especially among youth, remains a severe national challenge. With thousands of citizens struggling to secure work, the President emphasised that investments driving immediate job creation and local commerce are absolutely crucial to the country's broader development goals.

"This is indeed a commendable achievement," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

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She described the development as evidence of what can be achieved when government, local authorities and the private sector work together to advance national development and empower communities.

The President said the significance of the mall extends far beyond retail.

For residents of Goreangab, Katutura and surrounding areas, the facility brings essential services, including banking, pharmacies, restaurants and retail outlets, closer to where people live, reducing transport costs and travel time.

"For many residents, this mall is not simply a place to shop. It means spending less time and money as you will no longer have to travel long distances to access services," she said.

"Every dollar saved on transport matters."

Youth inclusion

Nandi-Ndaitwah stated that developments like Goreangab Mall hold significant social importance, especially for local youth. She noted that the mall would introduce residents to various businesses, services, careers, and economic opportunities, inspiring ambition and expanding their perspectives.

"When one invests in communities, you are not only building infrastructure. You are investing in the aspirations of current and future generations," she said.

The President used the occasion to challenge young entrepreneurs to seize business opportunities created by the new commercial hub and contribute to economic growth.

"I would like to see new business opportunities come out of the investment we are witnessing today," she said.

She particularly called on youth, farmers and food market operators to work together to ensure that fresh produce sold through businesses operating at the mall is sourced from local producers.

"We must move from talking to production," she said.

Local goods

Nandi-Ndaitwah also urged producers and retailers to conclude formal offtake agreements to create reliable markets for locally grown food and reduce dependence on imports.

She said agricultural projects on the outskirts of Windhoek, including urban and peri-urban farming initiatives, should be developed to supply fresh produce directly to shopping centres and retailers.

According to the President, strengthening local value chains would create additional employment opportunities, improve food security and keep more money circulating within the domestic economy.

"Producing closer to the market has many advantages. More people will be employed, adding to those already working in the mall," she said.

"The local economy will grow, and communities will see the wider value of the initial investment."

Historical reflection

Nandi-Ndaitwah also reflected on the historical significance of the development, noting that Katutura was established following the forced removal of black Namibians under apartheid segregation policies.

She recalled that residents who were relocated to the area rejected the move and coined the name Katutura, meaning "we shall not settle here."

Despite that painful history, she said the people of Katutura transformed adversity into strength and built resilient, vibrant communities.

"Today, Katutura stands not as a symbol of division, but as a symbol of progress, dignity and the enduring strength of the Namibian people," she said.

She noted that there was a time when investment and commercial development were concentrated in the city centre, while townships such as Katutura carried the social and economic burden of apartheid spatial planning.

"The opening of this mall, therefore, carries significance far beyond bricks and mortar. It represents another step in reversing the legacy of exclusion and bringing opportunities closer to the people."

She further commended developers Safland Property Group and Oryx Properties for their confidence in the community and their willingness to invest in an area that continues to show strong economic potential.

"By choosing Goreangab and Katutura, they have demonstrated a clear understanding of the economic potential that exists within this community and the purchasing power of its residents," she said.

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Local opportunities

Residents who attended the opening welcomed the investment, saying it would improve access to services while creating much-needed employment opportunities.

Geraldino Zane Witbeen, who recently secured employment at one of the stores, said the opportunity had changed his circumstances.

"I am happy because I got the opportunity to work," he said.

He added that finding employment has been difficult and that the jobs created by the mall have provided opportunities for many young people seeking work.

Another resident, Bernard Mbai, said the mall would save residents time and money by reducing the need to travel to the city centre or other parts of Windhoek for basic services.

"People no longer have to travel long distances anymore. People can get the services they need close by," he said.

Mbai said the development could also attract additional investment to the area and potentially increase property values. However, he noted that authorities would need to pay attention to traffic management, public lighting and crime prevention as activity around the mall increases.

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