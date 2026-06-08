Namibia: Square 7 Stun Blue Waters ... Unam Eliminate Stars From NFA Cup

Second-division outfit Square 7 FC produced one of the biggest upsets in the NFA Cup over the weekend, knocking out Blue Waters 4-2 on penalties to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Square 7 head coach Pro Nambundunga credited the victory to thorough preparation and his players' determination to advance in the competition.

"We put in a lot of work in terms of preparation. The boys wanted this more than ever and, fortunately, our game plan worked. We managed to push Blue Waters all the way to penalties and came out victorious," he said.

Nambundunga believes his side has what it takes to continue their impressive cup run and to challenge for the title.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are looking forward to the quarterfinals with the same energy and desire. We are optimistic that we can go all the way to the final considering the quality of players we have in the team," he added. Meanwhile, another major casualty in the competition was the Namibia Premier Football League champions African Stars, who were eliminated by Unam FC following a penalty shootout defeat.

African Stars coach Benedictus Haoseb expressed disappointment with the result but highlighted several positives from his team's performance.

"It was a very disappointing result, but there are positives to take from the game. We created enough chances to get something from the match, and unfortunately, missed two penalties, which proved costly. Credit to Unam for taking their opportunity," he said.

Haoseb urged his players to learn from the setback as they shift their focus to upcoming continental assignments.

"We need to stay focused, learn from this and improve our efficiency in front of the goal. The effort, commitment and attitude of the players were there, and if we continue creating chances like that, the results will come. We keep our heads up and move forward together. Our focus now turns to CAF preparations," he said.

The results ensured a dramatic weekend of NFA Cup action, with lower-division Square 7 FC emerging as the surprise package of the tournament while African Stars' hopes of adding domestic cup success to their league title came to an abrupt end.

[email protected]