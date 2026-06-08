Kenya: Rest in Peace - Kenyan Rugby Pay Tribute to Ex-Shujaa Star Robert Aringo

Tributes continue to flow in for former Impala RFC player Robert 'Majei' Aringo who passed away over the weekend.

Reeling in shock, friends, family, former teammates, rugby lovers and all those who crossed paths with him have eulogised a man who boasted a colourful career in the game, featuring even for the national 7s side, Shujaa.

In its condolence message, the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) paid homage to Aringo, who was part of the victorious Shujaa team that famously upset Fiji to win the Singapore 7s in 2016.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We join the entire rugby fraternity in mourning Robert Aringo fondly known as "Majei". Robert was a player at Impala RFC and also played for the national team Kenya Shujaa which he joined during the 2015-2016 season.He was also part of the team that led Kenya to the first ever Sevens series Cup in Singapore in 2016.He also featured for the Kenya Simbas," the Union said in a statement.

Former Shujaa strengthening and conditioning (S&C) coach Geoffrey Kimani remembered Aringo for his outstanding qualities, having joined the team as a rookie in the 2015/16 World Rugby Series season.

"Met Robert Aringo in 2015-2016 as one of the young outstanding players joining team for the 2015-16 season ,went on to be one of 6 rookies that were on the field as Kenya won its first series cup in Singapore," Kimani said.

He added: "Young but strong as an Ox, always had something funny to say if only to get my attention and prolong rest times on those grueling running days... hardworking, too."

Remembering his progression from a high school player to a promising coaching career, Impala RFC assistant coach Oneal Juma Stephen said Aringo will be greatly missed in the game.

"You started as my player at the Academy, became my teammate, and later my coaching colleague. Thank you for the memories, friendship, and impact you made on so many lives. Rest in peace, Robert. You will be greatly missed," he said.

Nondescripts RFC, Impala's next-door neighbours at Ngong' Road, also passed their condolences, noting that Aringo's passing is a loss for all, regardless of club affiliation.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sydney Gondgodya and Robert Aringo 'Majei'. The game lost warriors. The Black Pirates and Impala RFC lost brothers and so have we. To their family, teammates, and the entire Pirates and Impala fraternity: our hearts are with you. Rest easy Sydney and Robert," Nondies said on their Facebook page.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aringo honed his skills, experience and talent at St Mary's School, Nairobi before seamlessly transitioning to club football.

He combined his raw power with intelligent game reading and management ability that was evidenced by his versatility as a back row, half back as well as a scrum half.

Besides winning the Singapore 7s, Aringo was a mainstay on the local circuit, starring for Impala Saracens as they reached the Kenya Cup final in 2016 before ultimately falling 22-5 to Kabras Sugar.

Rough month for rugby

His shock demise is the latest in a series of calamities that have not only befallen Kenyan rugby but also their Ugandan neighbours.

A day before Aringo's passing, Stanbic Black Pirates player Sydney Gongodyo died from injuries incurred after he was beaten by a mob in the Bukoto area in Kampala.

Preliminary reports from the police indicate that Gongodyo was descended upon by a group of motorcycle transporters (boda boda), accusing him of snatching a lady's handbag.

Despite being rescued by police and taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment, Gongodyo unfortunately passed away.

Only a week earlier, he had featured for his club in the Enterprise Cup final against Kabras Sugar at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

Back home in Kenya, former national women's rugby 15s head coach Felix 'Mwalimu' Oloo was laid to rest in Asembo, Siaya County, over two weeks after he passed away in a road accident in the United States.

On the same weekend, Women's Kenya Cup champions Mwamba RFC held a vigil for former scrumhalf Michelle Alivitsa, who passed away after a long illness last month.