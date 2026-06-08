Kenya: Kagwe Pushes for Tougher Action Against Fake Farm Inputs

Nairobi — Kenya has called for stricter global standards on agricultural chemicals and stronger action against counterfeit farm inputs, warning that the continued circulation of substandard pesticides threatens public health, farmer livelihoods, and export markets.

Speaking at the World Farmers Organization meeting in Nairobi, Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said developing countries should not become destinations for agrochemicals that have been deemed unsafe elsewhere.

"The world cannot continue operating under a double standard when it comes to agricultural chemicals," Kagwe said.

"Even if a pesticide is considered unsafe for use in one country because it poses unacceptable risks to human health or the environment, it should not find a marketplace anywhere else in the world."

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His remarks come amid growing concern across Africa over the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard agricultural inputs, which experts say undermine crop productivity, expose farmers to health risks, and threaten food safety standards in international trade.

Data from the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Consumer-Level Survey Report 2025 shows that pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides are the most counterfeited agricultural products, accounting for 89.16 percent of reported cases.

Fertilisers and soil conditioners accounted for 54.29 percent of counterfeit products reported by consumers, while seeds represented 45.6 percent. Animal feeds, veterinary medicines, and supplements made up 34.09 percent of reported counterfeit agricultural inputs.

In March 2025, the ACA intercepted 233 bags of counterfeit fertiliser in Molo, Nakuru County, valued at Sh23 million. Earlier in February, authorities seized about 190,000 counterfeit fertiliser bags in Nairobi that were allegedly intended for illegal repackaging and distribution.

Kagwe urged governments, regulators, manufacturers, and traders to work together to eliminate the illegal agrochemical trade and harmonise standards governing agricultural chemicals.

He warned that the entry of counterfeit and unsafe products into markets weakens consumer confidence and could jeopardise access to premium export destinations that increasingly demand compliance with strict food safety requirements.

"Farmers, regulators, traders and manufacturers must work together to combat the illegal trafficking, counterfeiting and misuse of agricultural inputs," he said.

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The Cabinet Secretary noted that protecting farmers from harmful inputs is critical to safeguarding public health, adding that food safety begins at the farm level.

Industry stakeholders have long raised concerns about the presence of counterfeit seeds, fertilisers, and crop protection products in African markets, arguing that stronger enforcement and traceability systems are needed to curb the problem.

The four-day World Farmers Organization meeting has brought together policymakers, farmer organisations, researchers, and agribusiness leaders to discuss strategies for strengthening global food systems and promoting sustainable agriculture.