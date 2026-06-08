Zimbabwe: High Court Dismisses Gmaz Urgent Bid to Block Grain Import Levies

The High Court has dismissed the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) urgent application seeking to stop the implementation of government's grain import levy framework.

In a ruling Justice Lucy Mungwari ruled that the matter was "not urgent" and ordered that it be struck off the urgent roll.

The decision effectively allows authorities to continue implementing the levy regime introduced under Statutory Instrument (SI) 87 of 2025 which government says is designed to protect local farmers, finance irrigation development and reduce Zimbabwe's dependence on grain imports.

The respondents cited in the matter were the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), the Ministers of Agriculture, Finance, Justice and Industry and Commerce, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) and the Attorney General.

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GMAZ had approached the court seeking the nullification of SI 87 of 2025, arguing that the grain import levy framework was unconstitutional, unlawful and likely to trigger significant increases in the prices of basic food commodities.

In its founding affidavit, GMAZ national chairman Tafadzwa Musarara said the association represents more than 100 milling and stockfeed businesses involved in the production and distribution of maize meal, flour, rice and stockfeed across Zimbabwe.

The association sought a declaration that SI 87 of 2025 was constitutionally invalid on grounds that it was "ultra vires multiple provisions of the constitution", "ultra vires the parent act", "grossly unreasonable" and had been promulgated "contrary to the prescribed procedures".

The regulations introduced levies on imported grain and oilseed products, including wheat, maize, soya beans and soya meal. According to GMAZ, importers are now required to pay levies of up to US$89.25 per metric tonne for wheat imports.

GMAZ argued that the additional charges would inevitably increase the cost of staple food products and threaten food affordability for consumers.

However, government has maintained that the levy framework is necessary to support local agricultural production and strengthen food security.

Correspondence from the Ministry of Finance has reinforced Treasury's backing of the revised grain marketing arrangements for the 2025/26 summer season.

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In a letter dated April 30, 2025, Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga endorsed the continued application of levies and charges, arguing that pricing disparities between imported grain and locally produced commodities had significant implications for producer viability, import substitution and macro-economic stability.

Government has designated AMA as the collecting agent for the levies, with revenues earmarked for farmer payments through the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and the financing of smallholder irrigation development programmes.