Uganda: Over 50 Families Displaced As New Cracks Emerge in Namisindwa

8 June 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Urn

Namisindwa — More than 50 families have been forced to flee their homes in Bupoto Sub-county, Namisindwa District, after fresh cracks emerged following heavy rains, raising fears of a possible disaster. The latest cracks developed on Sunday as persistent rainfall continued to pound the area, leaving residents scrambling for safety and abandoning homes considered at risk of collapse.

The development comes just days after reports that more than 500 villages across Buwabwala, Bumumali, Tsekululu, Mukoto sub-counties, and Luwa Town Council were facing threats from massive landslide cracks and flooding. Last week, Namisindwa District Chairperson Emma Bwayo confirmed the situation after conducting a field assessment with local leaders in several affected communities.

He warned that urgent government intervention was needed to protect residents living in landslide-prone areas. The newly affected families in Bupoto Sub-county say the widening cracks have left them with no option but to leave their homes and seek shelter in safer locations.

Alex Wambwa and Sarah Kituyi, some of the affected residents, appealed to the government to urgently relocate families living in the dangerous zones before lives are lost. They said many residents are living in fear as the ground continues to crack following every heavy downpour, warning that the situation could worsen if the rains persist.Local leaders have continued to call for emergency assistance, evacuation plans and long-term mitigation measures to protect communities from recurring landslide threats in the mountainous district.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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