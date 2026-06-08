Algeria: APs Publishes Special Report On Moroccan Agricultural Products Containing Globally Banned Substances

Algiers — APS is publishing a special multimedia report this Monday on the series of alerts issued by European Union bodies regarding the toxicity of agricultural products imported from Morocco, a significant blow to the Makhzen and to the image of "indispensable trade partner" it has sought to project, at the expense of public health and environmental standards.

Key headlines include:

- Toxic Moroccan agricultural products: alerts issued in Europe expose the misleading image defended by the Makhzen

- Contaminated Moroccan agricultural products now threaten European food security (expert)

- Moroccan agricultural products: the main alerts issued by EU countries (factbox).