Somalia: Somali Special Forces Raid Al-Shabaab Positions in Bay Region

8 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's elite Danab Special Forces carried out a planned operation in the El Bashiir area near Buur Hakaba district in the Bay region, targeting suspected Al-Shabaab fighters, officials said on Monday.

According to a statement, several members of the militant group surrendered during the operation, while troops destroyed facilities allegedly used by Al-Shabaab to store weapons, collect extortion payments and detain or intimidate local civilians.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government of Somalia to intensify military pressure on Al-Shabaab, particularly in areas where the group continues to maintain a presence.

In recent days, Somali forces and their international partners have stepped up ground operations and air strikes against the Islamist insurgent group, with authorities reporting the deaths of several militants in separate operations.

Danab commandos have increasingly expanded their operations across southern and central Somalia as part of a broader campaign aimed at weakening Al-Shabaab's operational capabilities and disrupting its activities in key areas.

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