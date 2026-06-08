Somalia: Aussom Chief, EU Ambassador Discuss Security and Stabilisation Efforts in Somalia

8 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The head of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, met the European Union's ambassador to Somalia, Francesca Di Mauro, in Mogadishu on Monday to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa nation.

The meeting focused on AUSSOM's mandate, support for Somali security forces and the importance of enhancing cooperation among stakeholders involved in Somalia's security and stabilisation efforts, according to a statement.

Diene thanked the European Union for its continued support to African Union operations and Somalia-led initiatives aimed at advancing peace and security across the country.

For her part, Di Mauro praised AUSSOM's role in supporting the Federal Government of Somalia, particularly in protecting civilians and key infrastructure, as well as its close coordination with Somali security forces in efforts to weaken the militant group Al-Shabaab.

The two officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and supporting initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace, security and stability in Somalia.

The meeting comes as Somalia and its international partners intensify efforts to bolster the country's security institutions and advance broader stabilisation and peacebuilding objectives.

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