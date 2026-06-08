Somalia, China Discuss Expanding Defence and Security Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, met with China's ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, in Mogadishu on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of defence, military training and support for Somalia's national security institutions.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the talks focused on enhancing the longstanding relationship between the two countries and exploring ways to bolster the capacity and professionalism of the Somali National Armed Forces.

The two sides also discussed the importance of deepening cooperation between Somalia and China, agreeing that closer ties could contribute to strengthening Somalia's security sector and institutional development.

Fiqi and Ambassador Wang underscored the importance of safeguarding their countries' territorial integrity and sovereignty, expressing a shared commitment to principles of mutual respect, national unity and independence.

The Somali defence minister thanked China for its continued support to Somalia, particularly in the fields of security, development and state-building, the statement said.