Namibia: Two Men Die By Suicide Over Weekend

Two men allegedly took their own lives in separate incidents in Windhoek and Nkurenkuru over the weekend.

This was announced in the weekend crime report by national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi on Sunday afternoon.

In the first incident, Petrus Johannes (41) was found dead at a house in Pionierspark, Windhoek, on Friday at around 13h00.

No suicide note was left behind and no foul play is suspected. His next of kin have been informed.

In a separate incident, Haruwodi Newonga (43) was found dead at Gava village in the Kavango West region on Saturday at around 14h00.

The police say his body was discovered by a cattle herder who was herding livestock in the area.

No suicide note was left behind and the motive is not known. His next of kin have been informed.

Police investigations in both cases continue.