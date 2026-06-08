Malawi: FOCSU Laments Selective Recruitments and Promotions

The Federation of Civil Service Unions (FOCSU) has raised serious concerns regarding the selective implementation of the recruitment and promotion freeze.

FOCSU observes that while government maintains that a general freeze exists, evidence indicates that appointments, recruitments and promotions continue to be processed selectively for certain individuals, institutions and sectors.

"Such inconsistency undermines fairness, equality and transparency in public administration and amounts to unlawful discrimination," says FOCSU President, Solomon David Choma.

Of great concern are hundreds of civil servants who were interviewed, approved and formally offered promotions in 2024 and 2025, yet whose promotions remain un-effected on the pay roll. These officers have already assumed higher responsibilities and continue to discharge duties attached to their promoted grades while receiving remuneration applicable to their previous grades.

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"We therefore demand implementation of all approved promotions, adjustment of salaries to reflect the promoted grades and payment of all accrued salary differentials and arrears from the date officers assumed their new duties," remarked FOCSU Secretary General, Druwen Frank Moyo.

The federation has formally served the Chief Secretary to Government, Office of the President and Cabinet with a follow up of Memorandum of Demands, Legal Notice and Final Ultimatum of Seven (7) Working Days dated 3rd June, 2026.

The memorandum places government on final notice regarding outstanding matters affecting civil servants across all ministries, departments and agencies. The matters include salary adjustments and wage harmonisation, outstanding wage arrears and related benefits, pension contributions and pension administration concerns as well as exclusion of the majority of recognised civil service unions from meaningful national dialogue consultation.

"All affiliated unions to FOCSU have therefore formally signed the Federation's Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at strengthening collective commitment to advancing the welfare, dignity and interests of civil servants throughout Malawi, binding the unions to one purpose, one voice and one mission," President Choma told Nyasa Times.