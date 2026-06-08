Uganda: 1xpartners Presents Manual to Help Affiliates Monetise Football Traffic

1xBet's Partners Program has prepared a practical Globe Cup 26 manual for affiliates, offering guidance on football traffic, audience activation and monetisation during one of the busiest periods in the sports calendar.

The manual is available free of charge to new participants after registration in the affiliate programme. It is designed for affiliates, tipsters, sports publishers, Telegram channel owners, traffic teams and other specialists working with football audiences.

With the manual, 1xPartners aims to give affiliates more structured support before a high- demand sports period. Instead of leaving partners to prepare campaigns on their own, the programme provides practical recommendations, access to manager support and clear guidance on how to work with tournament traffic more effectively.

A practical guide for World Championship traffic

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The World Series 26 is one of the strongest commercial periods for sports-focused affiliates.

During the tournament, user interest in football rises sharply, traffic volumes grow and competition for audience attention becomes more intense.

The manual explains how affiliates can prepare in advance, adapt their content strategies and communicate with users during the tournament. It focuses on practical recommendations, including what to promote, when to activate campaigns and how to work with different audience segments.

For 1xPartners, this type of support is part of a broader approach to affiliate cooperation: partners receive not only access to the programme, but also materials and recommendations that help them plan activity with more confidence.

What affiliates can expect from the manual

The guide includes recommendations on preparing content before key matches, adapting promotional messages, using tournament-related demand to improve conversion and maintaining user engagement throughout the world championship calendar.

For newcomers, it serves as an entry point into the 1xBet affiliate programme and a practical resource for monetising major sports events. For existing affiliates, it becomes part of a wider Globe Cup 26 support package that can include promotional materials, campaign updates and direct communication with affiliate managers.

This approach helps affiliates save time on preparation, avoid fragmented campaign planning and focus on the channels, formats and audience segments that are most relevant during the tournament.

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Registration as the access point

To receive the full manual, new users need to register in 1xBet's Partners Program. After registration, they can access the guide and contact a manager for further support.

The process gives new affiliates a clear starting point: they receive the manual, learn how to prepare their Globe Cup 26 activity and can discuss the next steps with a programme manager.

Strengthening affiliate activity before the World Series 26

For 1xPartners, the manual is both a content product and a partner support tool. It gives affiliates useful information before a high-demand sports period and creates a clear path from interest to registration, manual access and manager support.

The initiative reflects the programme's focus on long-term cooperation with affiliates. By providing practical materials ahead of major sporting events, 1xPartners helps its partners prepare earlier, work with traffic more systematically and make better use of peak demand.

Register in 1xBet's Partners Program and get the full guide to monetising Globe Cup 26 traffic.