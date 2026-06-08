South Africa: Major Sacha Injury Blow Puts Springbok Depth to the Test

7 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jon Cardinelli

Manie Libbok and Handré Pollard will shoulder more responsibility in the absence of the first-choice Bok flyhalf. Meanwhile, exciting young options continue to emerge.

There has been a lot of bad news on the injury front over the past few weeks with key Springboks such as Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman and Morné van den Berg ruled out for the rest of the season, and Ethan Hooker listed as doubtful for the Greatest Rugby Rivalry series against the All Blacks in August.

The last thing Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus needed ahead of the double-header in Gqeberha on 20 June was another major injury headache.

Yet here we are, weighing up South Africa's flyhalf options in the wake of the news that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could be sidelined for three to six months after sustaining a serious ankle injury in the recent United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal between the Stormers and Cardiff.

With this timeline in mind, the best-case scenario is Feinberg-Mngomezulu missing the matches against the Barbarians, England, Scotland and Wales in the coming weeks, and returning in time for the four Tests against the All Blacks. The worst-case scenario is one of the Springboks' key players missing most of the Test season - including that marquee series against New Zealand.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has taken to social media in recent days to express his disappointment, and going...

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