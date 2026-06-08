Uganda: Vipers Sack Belgian Coach

7 June 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Uganda Premier League defending champions, Vipers Sports Club have sacked their head coach,Ivan Jacky Minnaert.

The Kitende based club announced on Sunday that it had mutually agreed to part ways with the Belgian after expiry of his contract.

"The club appreciates Minnaert's dedicated service and professionalism to Vipers SC and wishes him the best in his career path," Vipers said in a brief statement.

Minnaert's sacking came after guiding the club to their eighth Uganda Premier League title.

The sacking also came barely a year at Kitende, having joined the club in July 2025 from Liberia.

He becomes the seventh coach sacked by Vipers in the last five years, with others including Edward Golola,Beto Binachi in March Alex Isabirye, Leonardo Neiva, Livingstone Mbabazi and Nikola Kavazovic, the other tacticians shown the exit at Kitende.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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