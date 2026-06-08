Egypt: Blnk Raises $37m to Expand Consumer Credit Access in Egypt

Egyptian fintech Blnk raised $37.1 million in equity and debt funding to expand its point-of-sale consumer financing business. The round includes $12.5 million in Series A equity funding led by Algebra Ventures, with participation from SANAD Fund for MSME, Endeavor Catalyst and Emirates International Investment Company. Blnk also secured $24.6 million in local debt facilities from banks and non-bank lenders including National Bank of Egypt, Suez Canal Bank, Bank Albaraka, Corplease, Globalcorp and BM Lease.

Founded in 2021 by Amr Sultan and Tarek Elsheikh, Blnk provides AI-powered consumer financing through more than 3,000 merchants across electronics, appliances, automotive services, furniture and other categories. Customers can access financing in about 3 minutes, with repayment terms ranging from 6 to 36 months.

The company said the new funding will help expand its products, strengthen its technology, explore regional growth and launch a credit card program that will allow customers to use their credit limit beyond Blnk's merchant network.

Blnk has onboarded more than 1 million customers and built a loan portfolio above EGP1 billion since its 2022 seed round. The company said 75% of its users were previously unbanked or underserved, while more than 35% are women. It reached profitability in 2025 after revenue rose 173% year-on-year.

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Key Takeaways

Blnk's funding shows how Egypt's consumer finance market is becoming a key part of financial inclusion. The sector reached EGP96.3 billion in 2025, up 57.1% from a year earlier, but access to formal credit remains limited. Fewer than 5% of adults are estimated to have access to formal credit, and only 3.9% of women use credit cards or online lending tools. That creates a gap between having a bank account and being able to borrow. Blnk is trying to close that gap at the point of sale by using merchant data, AI underwriting and fast credit decisions. The debt portion of the round is also important because consumer lenders need capital to grow loan books, while equity funds technology, teams and expansion. The company's next test will be credit quality. Fast growth in consumer lending can create risk if underwriting weakens or household income comes under pressure. If Blnk can keep defaults under control while expanding beyond its current merchant network, it could become one of Egypt's main digital credit platforms.