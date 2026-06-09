Sudan: More Than 13k Displaced By Renewed Tribal Clashes in South Darfur

Nyala / Kubum / Markondi / Umm Basa / Ed El Fursan / Reheid El Bardi / Shattaya / Mukjar — More than 13,000 people have fled their homes in South Darfur in the past week as fighting between the Beni Halba and Salamat tribes continues to spread across the region. In a recent International Organization for Migration (IOM) report, they state that 11,630 people were displaced between 4 and 6 June alone following clashes in Kubum locality.

The displaced fled the areas of Kubum, Markondi and Umm Basa and sought refuge elsewhere in Kubum locality as well as in North Nyala, South Nyala, Ed El Fursan, Reheid El Bardi and Shattaya.

The latest wave of displacement follows the flight of around 350 people on 30 May and a further 1,520 on 4 June, bringing the total number of people uprooted by the violence to more than 13,000 within a week.

Fighting between the Beni Halba and Salamat erupted in late May, leaving an unspecified number of people dead and forcing thousands to abandon their homes. Community leaders and other parties have repeatedly appealed for calm and urged both sides to halt the violence.

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The latest unrest marks the third major flare-up between the two tribes since the outbreak of Sudan's war more than three years ago.

Previous attempts to end the conflict have failed to secure lasting peace. The two sides signed a ceasefire agreement in Kass, South Darfur, in November 2023, followed by a reconciliation agreement in Mukjar locality, Central Darfur, in June 2024. They later concluded another peace deal in Mukjar in July 2025.

During the 2025 agreement, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Commander Gen Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, intervened and pledged compensation for those affected by the violence.

Despite successive peace initiatives, renewed clashes have once again displaced thousands of civilians and raised fears of further instability in South Darfur.