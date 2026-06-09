South Africa: EFF's Julius Malema Provided Political Protection for Feroz Khan, Madlanga Commission Investigator Reveals

9 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

WhatsApp messages between Major General Feroz Khan and Mohamed Sayed, co-founder of the Carnilinx tobacco company, implicate the former Crime Intelligence head in a series of dodgy activities, including colluding with EFF leader Julius Malema.

A game-changing affidavit by Madlanga Commission investigator Tshepo Nyatlo is contained in court documents relating to Feroz Khan's attempt to interdict the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the Madlanga Commission from accessing electronic devices seized during a raid on his Houghton home in May.

On Monday, Khan capitulated and withdrew all actions against the Madlanga Commission in relation to these devices and on Monday night the commission publicly released documents.

READ MORE Feroz Khan's confiscated devices now accessible to Madlanga Commission investigators June 8, 2026 Nyatlo confirmed that while the commission never physically possessed the devices seized from Khan's home, their contents were obtained in a bitlock-encrypted hard drive containing the extraction reports from the SAPS on 1 June 2026.

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Mohamed Sayed is a senior executive of Carnilinx, widely accused of having admitted to tax evasion and money laundering in a settlement with the SA Revenue Service (SARS) in 2014 and of continuing to evade tax on tobacco products. During the period covered by the chats, Khan was a close friend of Sayed's.

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