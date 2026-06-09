Rwanda: Informal Settlements - Which Is the Best Model to Upgrade Them?

The Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) is considering the in-situ upgrading model as a practical approach to improving informal settlements on Mount Kigali, Mount Jali and Rebero Hill, prioritising the upgrading of existing neighbourhoods rather than relocating residents.

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The three sites--Mount Jali in Gasabo District, Mount Kigali in Nyarugenge District and Rebero Hill in Kicukiro District have long been identified as high-risk areas requiring structured redevelopment.

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The City of Kigali previously mapped 2,328 hectares on Mount Jali, 1,658 hectares on Mount Kigali and 1,350 hectares on Rebero as priority intervention zones.

According to Emmanuel Ahabwe, Head of Social and Affordable Housing Development at the Rwanda Housing Authority, the three settlements currently host 4,434 households, including 2,889 on Mount Kigali, 1,044 on Mount Jali and 501 on Rebero.

With Rwanda's average household size estimated at four people, between 17,736 and 26,604 residents could benefit from the planned upgrades.

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Ahabwe said the in-situ upgrading approach prioritises the provision of basic infrastructure within existing settlements as a first step.

"It is called in-situ upgrading," he said, noting that the model allows communities to remain in place while essential services are introduced or improved.

He explained that the approach is often feasible in many informal settlements and typically begins with infrastructure development before broader redevelopment or rehousing interventions are considered.

In-situ upgrading refers to the gradual improvement of informal settlements to create a safer and more habitable environment while minimising the displacement of residents. It also enables cities to respond to growing housing demand by supporting residents to improve their homes.

The model provides basic infrastructure such as roads, pedestrian walkways, drainage systems, street lighting, electricity, health centres, markets, schools and water services.

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One of the most notable examples is the Agatare Upgrading Project, launched in 2018, which transformed informal settlements in Biryogo, Agatare, Kiyovu and Rwampara.

These neighbourhoods host more than 83 per cent of the over 26,000 residents of Nyarugenge Sector in Nyarugenge District, commonly known as the Nyamirambo suburb.

The model has since been replicated in other parts of Kigali, including Gatenga in Kicukiro District and Nyagatovu and Nyabisindu in Gasabo District.

In February 2024, the City of Kigali launched a €56 million initiative to upgrade informal settlements in Kinyinya Sector, Gasabo District, and in Rwezamenyo and Nyakabanda sectors of Nyarugenge District. Covering 230 hectares, the project will provide roads, street lighting, water supply, electricity, drainage systems, markets and other essential amenities.

"Rehousing is also possible, but we normally begin with in-situ upgrading--meaning infrastructure first, and rehousing or redevelopment later," Ahabwe said.

Commenting on the proposed upgrades for Mount Kigali, Jali and Rebero, Engineer Emmanuel Nsengiyumva, founder of Avi Construction and Engineering Services (ACES), emphasised the importance of climate-resilient infrastructure.

"What I believe should receive greater attention is the development of proper drainage systems, constructing roads with appropriate gradients, encouraging residents to plant trees and supporting communities to build strong embankments," he said.

He added that the rehousing model can be effective because it allows residents to remain on their ancestral land while benefiting from safer, denser and better-planned housing developments.

Models that moved 150,000 households into planned settlements

Between 2017 and 2024, Rwanda upgraded settlements for 144,628 households that had been living in scattered settlements, informal settlements and high-risk zones.

During the same period, at least 20,643 households were relocated from disaster-prone areas.

Ahabwe said households moved from high-risk zones to integrated model villages are still allowed to retain ownership of their former land for productive activities.

One of the strategies used to reduce unplanned settlements is the rehousing model, which enables redevelopment without forcing landowners to give up ownership.

Under this approach, landowners pool their plots for redevelopment. For example, seven households can combine their land to construct multi-storey housing capable of accommodating more than 20 families on the same site.

The model was implemented in the Gitega Sector of Nyarugenge District under the Mpazi Rehousing Project and is currently being replicated in Nyabisindu, where more than 1,600 housing units are planned.

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The City of Kigali plans to construct 10,000 housing units between 2024 and 2029 as part of efforts to upgrade informal settlements and expand access to decent housing for low-income and vulnerable households.

The rehousing model is expected to play a key role in accelerating affordable housing development.

Kigali aims to ensure that 90 per cent of its residents have access to decent housing by 2050.

Under proposals in the city's master plan, residents who own land in informal settlements can partner with private investors to redevelop their properties. Upon completion, investors allocate part of the development or housing units to the original landowners.

The government is also finalising a rent-to-own scheme aimed at helping low-income earners access affordable housing through gradual home ownership.

In addition, auxiliary residential units are permitted, allowing homeowners to add smaller housing units in a planned manner that can help accommodate lower-income households.

Unlike the previous master plan, the revised plan offers greater flexibility by allowing buildings to serve multiple purposes.