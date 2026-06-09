South African President Ramaphosa's Soft Stance and Failure to Call Out Mnangagwa Fuelling South Africa's Immigration Crisis - Coltart

SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been told to hold the Zimbabwean government to account over the immigration crisis unfolding in his country.

Pretoria is grappling with a wave of xenophobia against foreign nationals of African origin, with several anti-immigrant groups demanding their deportation.

Foreign nationals are accused of fuelling illegal activities in South Africa and straining social services at the expense of the natives.

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Former cabinet minister David Coltart said Ramaphosa should hold his counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to account amid the push to extend his rule, which he believes will drive more Zimbabweans to South Africa.

"South Africans, Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC in particular, need to understand that if the faction within Zanu PF pushing for Constitutional Amendment Bill 3 get their way, and desecrate Zimbabwe's Constitution, Zimbabwe will be further destabilised and that will only drive even more Zimbabweans into economic and political exile in South Africa.

"The time has come for the South African government to speak out firmly, publicly and unequivocally, that the destruction of Zimbabwe's Constitution (and the consolidation of power by and into a tiny, corrupt elite) is unacceptable.

"The historical facts show that the overwhelming majority of migrants to South Africa come from Zimbabwe. All South Africa's internal measures to deal with this crisis will come to naught if the push factor coming from Zimbabwe is not dealt with," said Coltart.

Ramaphosa has in recent times been accused of shielding Zanu PF and the Zimbabwean government over their handling of the economy, which has led the majority to seek pastures in South Africa.

Under pressure from anti-immigrant groups, Ramaphosa announced Sunday that illegal immigrants have until June 30 to leave South Africa.

South Africa's opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane, said the onus is on Ramaphosa to call out the Zimbabwean and Mozambican governments.

"You can't solve the immigration crisis in South Africa without directly calling out Zanu PF and Frelimo.

"They are the root cause of undocumented mass immigration in South Africa.

"They have been enabled to stay in power by the ANC, which has ignored rigged elections and developed relationships with these corrupt regimes, and their crony capitalist crooks," said Maimane.