Zimbabwe: 'Make Sure Your Papers Are in Order' - Says Mafume Warning Harare Homeowners, Disputes Council Hand in Ongoing Demolitions

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume has warned residents of the capital against purchasing land within the capital and proceeding to build without verifying with council.

His comments come days after 'authorities' demolished hundreds of homes in Stoneridge that were built on a 20-hectare piece of private land, which was illegally seized, partitioned and sold by well-knit groups of Zanu PF aligned war veterans and land barons.

Thousands have been left homeless, while parents with school going children are struggling to cope as their school was also within the 20-hectare area.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Mafume said these demolitions were beyond their control as they were a result of court processes between individuals and could only be remedied by those involved.

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He warned against developing on land without verifying with council.

"People must make sure that wherever they are building they have a legal right," said Mafume.

"They must check with our district offices, check the legality of their papers and before they purchase anything, make sure that everything is kosher.

"They must make sure that they are within the four corners of the law otherwise if you are outside the law there will be tears sooner or later."

Elderly men and women shed tears as bulldozers tore down houses and rendered thousands of them destitute in mere seconds.

There was no one to explain their situation and most of them could only share hearsay, while war a war collaborator who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com's Destiny TV, questioned how Zanu PF could allow this to happen to them.

"This area was taken over by war veterans, people who fought for this country's liberation," said a resident whose house was razed down.

"Harare South is the constituency which wins the presidency for Zanu PF every time. We do not know who has sanctioned this now.

"We want them to give us land which will be ours, we do not have anywhere else to go at the moment and are surviving with no shelter. If they decide to bring their dogs back, they will simply chase us away."

Illegal structures, including houses and tuck shops, built on over 22,000 hectares of council land are earmarked for demolition despite Mafume telling this publication there is no such plan.

A council document that was leaked last week highlights pockets in high density areas that have been taken over by land barons who ignored warnings that they were reserved for public amenities, roads or set aside on grounds that they are wetlands.

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"All areas mentioned in the document are earmarked for demolition. All structures without council approvals and built on areas earmarked for social amenities or built on top of our water or sewer infrastructure will be demolished," council spokesperson Stanley Gama was quoted as having said by state controlled The Herald.

"The document has full reasons why the structures will be demolished."

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