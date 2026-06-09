East Africa: Somaliland's Berbera Port Emerges As East Africa Trade Gateway

Berbera, Somaliland — Overlooking the Gulf of Aden near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world's most strategic maritime chokepoints, Berbera Port is emerging as one of East Africa's most ambitious trade and logistics hubs.

Long known as Somaliland's principal seaport, Berbera has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years through major investments in port infrastructure, logistics facilities and transport corridors, drawing increasing attention from regional governments, international investors and global shipping companies.

Operated by DP World in partnership with the Somaliland government, the port's modern container terminal has expanded annual handling capacity to 500,000 TEUs, with long-term plans to increase capacity to as much as 2 million TEUs. The development includes new berths, modern ship-to-shore cranes and upgraded cargo handling systems designed to accommodate larger vessels and rising trade volumes.

The port's strategic importance stems not only from its location along the Red Sea-Gulf of Aden maritime corridor but also from its role as a potential alternative gateway for landlocked Ethiopia, one of Africa's largest and fastest-growing economies. The Berbera Corridor, linking the port to Ethiopia through road infrastructure and logistics networks, is expected to strengthen regional supply chains and reduce transport bottlenecks.

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"Berbera's geographic position gives it a natural advantage," said a regional logistics analyst. "It sits near major international shipping routes while offering access to a vast hinterland market across the Horn of Africa."

The port is part of a broader vision that includes the Berbera Economic Zone, a manufacturing and logistics hub aimed at attracting foreign investment, creating jobs and encouraging export-oriented industries. Officials say the combination of a modern port, industrial zone and transport corridor could transform Berbera into a key commercial center connecting African and Gulf markets.

International investors have increasingly viewed Berbera as a strategic asset amid growing competition for influence along the Red Sea, a waterway that carries a significant share of global trade. The port's location near the Bab al-Mandab Strait places it close to one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, through which energy supplies and commercial goods move between Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

DP World says vessel productivity and cargo throughput have increased substantially since it began operations in Berbera, while new shipping services are strengthening links between East Africa, the Gulf and international markets. The company has also emphasized digital systems and logistics technology aimed at improving efficiency and reducing turnaround times.

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For Somaliland, the port represents more than infrastructure. It has become a symbol of economic ambition and regional connectivity, helping attract investment despite the territory's lack of international recognition.

As trade flows continue to evolve and businesses seek alternative routes across the Horn of Africa, Berbera's growing role suggests that one of the region's most significant economic stories may be unfolding far from the continent's traditional commercial centers.

But for now, Berbera is increasingly being viewed not simply as a port, but as a gateway linking Africa to global markets.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)