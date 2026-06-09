Tanzania, Belarus Agree to Deepen Ties Agricultural Sector With Focus On Value Addition, Modern Farming Technologies

Minsk — TANZANIA and Belarus have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the agricultural sector, focusing on value addition, modern farming technologies and increased private sector participation to boost productivity and trade.

The agreement was reached during talks held on June 7, 2026, between Tanzania's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Gerald Mweli, and the Speaker of the Belarus House of Representatives, Natalya Kochanova, as Mweli concluded a working visit to the country on behalf of Minister Daniel Chongolo.

The discussions centered on enhancing collaboration in agricultural trade, with emphasis on key Tanzanian export crops including coffee, tea, cashew nuts and horticultural products where both sides agreed on the need to actively involve the private sector in both countries to expand trade in agricultural commodities and strengthen market linkages.

The two officials also underscored the importance of technical exchange programmes between experts from Tanzania and Belarus, particularly in the use of modern farming equipment and mechanisation, including tractors, as a key driver of agricultural transformation.

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In addition, the talks explored investment opportunities in fertiliser production, including the establishment of manufacturing plants to serve Tanzania and neighbouring markets within the SADC and East African Community (EAC) regions.

Mweli highlighted Tanzania's upcoming 2026 Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition, extending an invitation to Belarusian public institutions and private sector players to participate and showcase their technologies and products to Tanzanian farmers.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement existing bilateral agreements in the agriculture sector, signalling a new phase of practical cooperation aimed at boosting food production, trade and rural development.