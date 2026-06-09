Tanzania Acts Tough On Illegal Medical Practices, Bans Traders From Converting Food Supplement Shops Into Unlicensed Clinics

Dodoma — THE Traditional and Alternative Medicine Council in Tanzania has moved to crack down on illegal medical practices, banning traders from converting food supplement shops into unlicensed clinics.

The warning was issued by the Council Chairman, Prof Nicolao Otieno, while addressing journalists at the Ministry of Health offices in Dodoma noting that the council has observed a growing trend where food supplements, which are only approved as nutritional additives, are being falsely marketed as medicines capable of treating or preventing diseases.

He said such practices amount to deception and mislead the public, stressing that some shops have effectively been turned into "hidden clinics" conducting health checks using unapproved equipment such as quantum analysing machines, and offering medical advice without qualified practitioners.

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The council further ordered an immediate halt to the activities, directing traders to strictly operate within the scope of their product registrations in order to curb malpractice in the traditional and alternative medicine sector.

In addition, Prof Otieno reminded stakeholders that advertising any medicine or health service without official approval is a criminal offence.

He cited Section 15(1) of the Traditional Medicine Regulations of 2008, noting that practitioners, media outlets, or social media platform owners found promoting unapproved health advertisements face fines of not less than one million shillings.

The council further urged media houses and communication stakeholders to exercise caution by ensuring that all health-related advertisements are properly authorised.

Manufacturers, he said, must first register their products before applying for permission to publicly promote them, as part of efforts to protect consumers and ensure compliance with health regulations.