Angola: Over 200 Children March Against Violence in Matala Municipality

8 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Matala — A total of 250 children from the municipality of Matala, in the southern province of Huíla, marched on Sunday (07) against acts of child violence, in an event promoted by the local administration.

Accompanied by the municipal director of Social Action, Family and Gender Equality, Jórgia Bastos, the children walked through the main streets of the city and displayed posters warning society to prioritize respect and protection of their rights, both within the family and in the communities.

In her speech, Jórgia Bastos said that the Angolan government is strengthening its actions to prevent, protect and promote children's rights, with the aim of ensuring their physical, emotional, psychological, social and cultural development.

She reiterated the importance of everyone's involvement, starting with parents and guardians, to take the lead in protecting children, noting that issues related to them should not be remembered, discussed, or dealt with only in the month of June.

From January to date, the authorities in Matala have recorded 111 cases of violence against children.

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