Kenya: Five Years On - Remembering Chris Kirubi's Enduring Legacy

8 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

What made Ask Kirubi special was its accessibility. Through the column, readers had a unique opportunity to engage with one of Africa's most accomplished entrepreneurs and learn from his experiences. His responses reflected not only business acumen but also a deep belief in the potential of young people to transform their lives and communities.

Five years after his passing, the lessons he shared remain as relevant as ever. His message that success is built on discipline, persistence, innovation and continuous learning continues to resonate in a rapidly changing world.

As we remember Dr Chris Kirubi today, we celebrate a life dedicated not only to building successful businesses but also empowering others to pursue their ambitions with confidence and purpose.

His voice may no longer be with us, but the wisdom he shared through Ask Kirubi continues to inspire, guide and challenge future generations.

The best way to honour his legacy is to keep learning, keep striving and keep believing that anything is possible.

#AskKirubi #ChrisKirubi #LegacyOfInspiration

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