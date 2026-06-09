Egypt: CPJ, Partners Urge EU to Push Egypt On Rights and Press Freedom Reforms

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined 14 other press freedom and human rights organizations on Monday, expressing concern over Egypt's failure to show meaningful progress on human rights, democracy, or the rule of law, despite the European Union presenting such progress as a key condition of the €5 billion (US$5.75 billion) macro-financial assistance (MFA) package provided to the North African country.

Published ahead of the EU-Egypt Association Council meeting on June 15, the statement raises concerns over the state of human rights and press freedom in Egypt. Among the issues raised was Egypt's continued imprisonment of journalists. At least 18 were behind bars in 2025 alone, cementing the country's position as one of the world's most prolific jailers of journalists. The statement also pointed to the Egyptian authorities' pattern of retaliatory arrests targeting journalists and their family members. Most recently, on June 3, political commentator Ahmed Douma received a one-year prison sentence over his criticism of conditions inside Egypt's prisons.

The signatories urged the EU and its member states to seize the upcoming Association Council meeting as an opportunity to hold Egypt accountable and ensure that outstanding concerns are prominently reflected in the European Commission's first annual report on the implementation of the 2025 macro-financial assistance operation for Egypt.

Read the full letter in English and Arabic.