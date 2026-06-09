Ethiopia's FM Gedion Confers With EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crises Management

Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos today received and held discussions with the European Union Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib.

On the occasion, the Minister expressed his appreciation for the European Union's support and solidarity on global health issues, particularly the recent cooperation in tackling the Ebola outbreak.

He further noted that the support provided to the Africa CDC is a significant step toward strengthening collective efforts to address potential global health threats.

The Minister also briefed the Commissioner on peace and security issues in the Horn of Africa, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For her part, Commissioner Lahbib reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Africa and working together to address shared health and humanitarian challenges.