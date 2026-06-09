Ethiopia Concludes Diplomatic Training Program for South Sudanese Diplomats

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has successfully concluded a five-day diplomatic training program for South Sudanese diplomats, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and advancing diplomatic capacity-building across Africa.

The Third Diplomatic Training Program, organized by the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was held in Addis Ababa from June 5 to 9, 2026.

The initiative brought together South Sudanese diplomats for intensive discussions on key issues shaping Africa's diplomatic and security landscape.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the training reflects Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to promote regional cooperation and enhance diplomatic expertise across the continent.

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The program covered a broad range of topics, including Pan-Africanism, modern diplomacy and negotiation, hydro-politics, transboundary resource management, peacekeeping, conflict resolution, and peacemaking.

It was designed to strengthen the professional capacities of South Sudanese diplomats while further deepening bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Addressing the closing ceremony, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Hadera Abera highlighted the importance of the initiative in fostering professional exchange, mutual understanding, and stronger ties between the two neighboring countries.

He noted that the lessons of the historic Victory of Adwa, which participants explored during a visit to the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, continue to serve as a powerful symbol of African unity, sovereignty, and collective action in addressing the continent's contemporary challenges.

Ambassador Hadera further emphasized that beyond its academic objectives, the program provided an important platform for dialogue, cultural exchange, and the development of lasting professional and institutional networks among participants.

Also speaking at the event, Ambassador Butros Thok Deng, Deputy Head of Mission at South Sudan's Embassy in Ethiopia, commended the training for equipping diplomats with practical skills and knowledge needed to address emerging regional challenges and seize new opportunities.

Representing the participants, Ambassador Achwil Biong Arop Kuol expressed appreciation for the valuable insights gained during the program, particularly in the areas of peacebuilding, negotiation, development cooperation, and migration management.

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The program concluded with a reaffirmation of the longstanding friendship between Ethiopia and South Sudan and a shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development throughout the Horn of Africa.