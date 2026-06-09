South Africa: Foreign Nationals Must Go - Marchers Reject Ramaphosa's Intervention

Anti-foreigner groups marched through the East Rand on Monday, rejecting President Cyril Ramaphosa's immigration reforms and warning businesses to terminate employment of all foreign nationals - including those with valid documentation - by 30th June.

On Monday, 8 June, anti-foreigner marches continued in Ekurhuleni's industrial hubs, including Boksburg, Springs and Benoni. The protest included members of March and March as well as the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF-ASA).

The demonstration began on Monday morning along Benoni's Main Reef Road, where marchers moved from one business to another, stopping to engage with business owners. Many marchers carried golf clubs, wooden sticks and sjamboks as they walked under SAPS escort. It remained peaceful throughout the day, with no reported incidents of violence or unrest.

The protest followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday, which focused on cracking down on illegal immigration and protecting local labour. He said the government would increase workplace inspections to stop companies from hiring undocumented migrants and penalise employers who break the law.

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Ramaphosa also warned against vigilantism and intimidation of foreign nationals. On Monday, marchers largely dismissed his policy reforms.

Read more We will do better, Ramaphosa promises, while another anti-foreigner protest looms June 7, 2026 According to organisers, the purpose of the march was to urge businesses to terminate the employment of foreign nationals, regardless of their documentation status, before 30 June 2026, a...