Nigeria: Oyo Govt Demolishes Building Linked to Abduction of Adelabu's Sister, Sons

Officials said the action formed part of ongoing efforts by the state government and security agencies to dismantle criminal hideouts and strengthen security across the state.

The Oyo State Government has demolished a building used as a kidnappers' hideout at Lakoun, Ayegun-Olojuoro Road in Ibadan, days after security operatives rescued Busayo John-Paul, the younger sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin sons from captivity from the residential premises.

The demolition took place barely 24 hours after the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, led journalists and security personnel to the property on Sunday, where investigators said the victims had been held before their rescue.

Officials said the action formed part of ongoing efforts by the state government and security agencies to dismantle criminal hideouts and strengthen security across the state.

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The demolition was captured in a one-minute video posted by Oyo Affairs, a local news publication in the state.

The property came under public attention on Sunday when the police commissioner conducted journalists, and a Force team around the premises and disclosed details of the intelligence-led operation that led to the victims' rescue.

According to Mr Olugbenga, preliminary investigations revealed that suspected kidnappers had been using the property as a holding facility for abducted victims.

"There have been bringing abductees here. They bring them here, people see them, even people greet them welcome sometimes," the commissioner told journalists during the visit.

He expressed concern that suspicious activities around the property allegedly went unreported by the residents despite its location within a residential neighbourhood.

The commissioner said victims rescued from the compound told investigators they could hear activities from neighbouring houses but were unable to leave the premises.

During the visit, he urged residents to promptly report suspicious movements and unusual activities to security agencies, stressing that community cooperation remained critical in preventing crimes.

The abduction

Mrs John-Paul, and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were abducted at an early hour of 3 June while driving the children to school in Ibadan.

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The incident triggered widespread concern across Oyo State and drew reactions from government, security agencies, and residents.

Following the abduction, Governor Seyi Makinde visited Mr Adelabu and assured him that security agencies were intensifying efforts to secure the victims' release.

The victims were rescued on Saturday during an operation conducted by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department-Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT).

Police authorities said the rescue followed days of intelligence gathering, surveillance and tactical operations that enabled investigators to trace the kidnappers.

According to the Nigeria Police Force, two suspected kidnappers were killed during a confrontation with operatives, while firearms were recovered from the arrested suspects.

The Force disclosed that efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the kidnapping syndicate believed to have escaped during the operation.