South Africa: 'Waste Lords' Have Turned Joburg's Old Dumps Into Criminal Havens

Armed criminal syndicates have taken control of a number of Joburg's decommissioned landfills, selling access to them for illegal dumping, using them as a base for drug peddling and other illegal activities and burning the waste in ways that endanger adjacent communities.

Despite being closed in 2010, the Kya Sands site has become a lucrative hub for "waste lords" who facilitate the illegal dumping of up to 200 truck-loads daily, including from commercial waste management companies. As part of a three-month investigation, Our City News (OCN) found gangs accepting payments of between R200 and R500 per truck to offload at the dumpsite.

The Kya Sands dump has grown to 50m in height and to make further space the gangs burn the heap every evening, sending plumes of toxic smoke into the air. Surrounding communities complain of health complications caused by the smoke.

Included in the material being dumped, OCN found dangerous medical waste.

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OCN has identified seven landfills where this is happening. Apart from the decommissioned Kya Sands, we witnessed this conduct at Msawawa, Elsecar Road Site 1; Elsecar Road Site 2; Verdun Road Site 1; Verdun Road Site 2; and Jackson Road.

Kya Sands residents members are living in fear as they are being threatened with death if they speak out about gangs facilitating these illegal activities with apparent impunity. Allegedly armed with guns and knives, the syndicates also sell cocaine, CAT, and nyaope. Residents say they have been threatened with beatings, stabbings and shootings for speaking out.

The City of Johannesburg formally recognised the problem in a 2022 Integrated Environmental and Enforcement Strategy, admitting that the site is under the control of "waste lords" and requires R140 million for rehabilitation. The strategy identified illegal dumping, environmental degradation, and criminal activity as urgent risks requiring coordinated intervention by Pikitup, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Environmental Health and other municipal units.

But the plan has gathered dust while the mountain of refuse grows and the community complains of the toxic fumes coming from the site.

On 11 March 2026, MEC of Environment Ewan Botha led a multi-agency environmental compliance blitz at Kya Sands. Six arrests of undocumented foreign nationals were recorded, 92 stolen concrete manhole covers seized and three arrests made for illegal dumping and waste management activities. Trucks dumping illegally were impounded and fines issued for transporting waste without permits.

Official notices from the City and law enforcement have not deterred those who operate the site. Even a High Court order has failed to stop the daily burning of waste.

At the Msawawa dump, OCN observed money exchanging hands between one of the 'marshals' running the dump site and an unidentified man in an unmarked white truck who proceeded to offload his building material and leave. Homeless men around the sites help to offload for a fee of R10 to R50.

Tshego Mogau, who presented himself as a homeless person at the site, said, "I earn a living by offloading rubbish from the trucks." He described others at the dump sites as either 'eyes and ears' or 'drug peddlers' for the 'marshals.'

The claim of over 200 trucks dumping daily is contained in a lawyers letter from the Kya Sand Burning Wasteland Community Forum NPC (the Forum) in September 2024, who have warned for years that air quality was bad for community health. The letter was sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa; Deon George, then Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment; Senzo Mchunu, then Minister of Police; Angie Motshekga, Minister of Defence & Military Veteran; Pikitup Johannesburg (SOC) Ltd, City's waste management company; and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality.

OCN photographed trucks from companies Olemor Holdings and New Era[3] [4] paying to dump at Kya Sands.

A woman who asked to remain anonymous because of fear and backlash from the 'Kya Sands gangs' shared how her five-year-old child developed respiratory conditions after moving near the dumpsite.

Another community member who is on an oxygen tank made similar claims. She believes the dumpsite was the cause of her illness.

OCN identified Thabo Moyo, one of the illegal dump 'marshals', and Mfundisi (pseudonym), who allegedly sells stands around the Kya Sands dump area. Both are Zimbabweans.

When OCN contacted Moyo via WhatsApp, he ignored our calls. Detailed questions were sent and Moyo claimed to be unable to read English. He was offered a further opportunity to respond, without success.

Mfundisi* to questions saying, "Myself illegal dumping? I don't understand you man! If you have time we have to meet. I don't know anything about that ... who gave you my number?" He promised to contact OCN, but did not.

When we asked Olemor Holdings to explain why their vehicle was using an unlicensed dumpsite, they initially denied operating locally, stating: "We have a single truck, which does not even work locally in Gauteng."

After being presented with photographic evidence, they replied, "Please indicate when this was. Because our trailers are superlink and not single links. This should have been when our truck was not operating due to an accident and the other trailer was being repaired, which was many years ago."

Kya Sands has become a test case in law and governance. The landfill was decommissioned in 2010 under a licence that required fencing, monitoring, and rehabilitation, yet by 2015 Pikitup had withdrawn, leaving the ground open to syndicates.

The Forum delivered to all levels of government a series of written warnings from mid-2023 and an urgent national appeal in 2024. In August 2024, they applied to the Gauteng High Court and were granted an order compelling the City to conduct comprehensive air-quality testing around the landfill and the installation of passive air samplers and testing with full results and an expert report due by 30 April 2025. [5] [6]

The Forum went back to court in September 2025 seeking a declaration that the eleven respondents, including the City, Pikitup, JMPD, GDARD, national ministers, and the President, had failed to fulfil their constitutional and statutory duties to prevent pollution in what the application terms the "Kya Sands Pollution Crisis Zone".

A March 2025 report tabled before the City's Environment and Infrastructure Services Committee confirms the full extent of the collapse at Kya Sands. The City acknowledged that the landfill has been "reopened by the 'Waste Lords' and used as a dumping site with dumping reaching over 50m high."

The report estimates that 100 to 300 trucks dump waste at the site every day, with the City noting that "most of the illegal dumping was done by commercial waste management companies."

The City also admitted that "the palisade wall has been removed," allowing unrestricted access. The report confirms "an additional 7 illegal dumping sites in the Kyasands / Msawawa areas," and that mixed waste has contaminated the natural watercourse bordering the site.

Faced with these conditions, the City's rehabilitation plan was scheduled to begin in mid-2025, with a projected cost of R140 million and completion expected in the 2026/27 financial year.

The Forum confirms that years of engagement with the City, Pikitup, JMPD, and GDARD between 2020 and 2023 produced no action. The Forum set up four security checkpoints and tactical response vehicles, funded by community donations, which reduced dumping and fires, but financial constraints have forced them to scale back, leaving only the checkpoints in place.

OCN reviewed two independent air-quality studies conducted by Airshed Planning Professionals in June and July 2024 at the Malibongwe dump and the main Kya Sands dump.

Both reports, each conducted over 14 days, found that benzene in the air exceeded the annual National Ambient Air Quality Standard of 5 µg/m. The studies noted that night-time southerly winds and poor dispersion conditions contributed to elevated concentrations.

Boitemogelo Kwakwa, Programme Manager for Air Quality and the Environment at the University of Johannesburg, warned that uncontrolled burning of mixed waste produces "a complex cocktail of irritants and toxic compounds".

Kwakwa identified the most dangerous emissions as "fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds such as benzene and hydrocarbons, black carbon and acid gases".

"Benzene is well established as a hazardous air pollutant associated with blood and bone marrow effects, and long-term exposure is linked to cancer risk. In a residential setting, the concern increases because exposure may be chronic and may include sensitive groups such as children, older persons and people with pre-existing illness".

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Despite repeated attempts to obtain comment, Pikitup did not respond to detailed questions sent in February and again in March.

Our City News also sent detailed questions from Monday, 9 March to all companies whose documentation, branded materials and marked trucks were observed offloading waste at Kya Sands. Only Olemor responded.

Formal questions were sent to the City Environmental Health Directorate on 16 February and again on 12 March, seeking answers on the state of landfill and dumpsite management in Johannesburg. No response was received.

There was also no reply to numerous queries to the Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

In response to queries, MEC Botha's spokesperson Bridgette Mbonambi said the directives issued after the 11 March blitz "initiate[d] an internal process in which the Department, together with relevant stakeholders, must assess operational, legal and resource considerations and develop an implementation plan.

"At this stage... specific operational details, targets, structures or budgetary commitments have not yet been finalised. For this reason, we are unfortunately not in a position to provide detailed responses."

Jade Miller, the Democratic Alliance's Shadow MEC for Environment in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, said the abandoned Kya Sands site "created an opportunity for organised syndicates to take control and operate illegal dumping activities."

She also highlighted Reitfontein, "a much smaller parcel of vacant land owned by the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, which was left unsecured. It was unlawfully repurposed into a dumping site where individuals charged for waste disposal, leading to persistent fires and significant risks to nearby communities and motorists".

While progress has been made, waste removed, fires ceased, barriers installed, she cautioned that "we do not regard this as full rehabilitation," stressing the need for soil remediation, environmental testing, and long-term monitoring.