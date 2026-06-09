South Africa: Newly Built Limpopo Building Demonstrates Government's Commitment to Infrastructure Investment

As infrastructure investment remains key to government's developmental agenda, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba says the newly built Cost Centre in Marble Hall demonstrates the government's commitment to stronger service delivery and improved efficiency.

Speaking at the official opening of a new Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure Cost Centre in Marble Hall on Monday, the Premier said infrastructure unlocks investment, stimulates economic activity, creates jobs and lays the foundation for sustainable development.

Ramathuba said the state-of-the-art facility will significantly enhance the department's operations in the Sekhukhune District.

"It will improve coordination, strengthen project management and create a more efficient working environment for employees who serve our communities daily," she said.

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Ramathuba said the quality of the working environment has a direct impact on employee productivity and service delivery.

"Public servants perform at their best when they operate in a safe, functional and conducive environment. This facility provides exactly that.

"It offers modern office space, improved amenities and a professional setting that will enable our officials to carry out their duties with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

"To the employees who will occupy this building, I urge you to regard this facility as a centre of excellence. Let the quality of services rendered from these offices match the quality of the infrastructure we are opening today," she said.

The Premier also called on all officials to take ownership of the facility.

"Let us keep it clean, protect its assets and maintain the high standards it represents. A clean and well-maintained workplace reflects pride, discipline and respect for public resources.

"This facility belongs to the people of Ephraim Mogale and the broader Sekhukhune District. It was built using public funds and stands as an investment made on behalf of our communities. We therefore have a collective responsibility to safeguard it," the Premier said.

The Premier appealed to community members, traditional leaders, faith-based organisations and all stakeholders to work with government to protect the facility from vandalism, theft and criminal activity.

"We cannot allow a few criminals to destroy infrastructure that has been built to serve our people. This is our facility. This is our investment. This is our future. Let us protect it with the same determination with which it was built.

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"As government, we are not stopping here. We remain committed to expanding infrastructure investment across Limpopo because we know that infrastructure development remains one of the most effective drivers of economic growth and social transformation," the Premier said.

She said every great economy is built on the strength of its infrastructure.

"Roads connect communities to opportunities. Public buildings bring government services closer to the people. As government, we understand that infrastructure is not an expense; it is an investment in the future of our people," Ramathuba said.

Ramathuba said the Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure remains one of the key drivers of the developmental agenda.

"The department carries the enormous responsibility of constructing, maintaining and managing public infrastructure that enables government to deliver on its mandate.

"Whether it is roads, office accommodation, schools, clinics or other public facilities, the department continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the physical landscape of development in our province," the Premier said.