Africa: South Africa Gears Up for Africa's Biggest Aerospace and Defence Showcase

South Africa has declared itself ready to host the 13th biennial Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) trade exhibition and airshow, as the country marks 100 days to go before the continent's premier aerospace and defence event takes place.

The highly anticipated exhibition is expected to draw hundreds of industry leaders, innovators, government representatives and defence stakeholders from around the world, reinforcing South Africa's position as a key player in the global aerospace and defence sector.

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, Exhibition Director Nakedi Phasha said extensive preparations have been undertaken to ensure the success of the event, which is expected to be one of the largest editions of the exhibition to date.

"We are looking to host no fewer than 300 exhibitors from more than 40 countries. In terms of official delegations, we have invited more than 200. We are targeting 100 confirmed delegations from 100 countries. No fewer than 60,000 people are expected to pass through the air force base between 16 and 20 September 2026," she said.

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The exhibition will provide a platform for showcasing cutting-edge aerospace, aviation and defence technologies, while creating opportunities for investment, trade partnerships and collaboration across the continent and beyond.

"Africa Aerospace and Defence is a five-day trade exhibition, with the first three days reserved for trade. During those three days, there will be parallel conference events where we will engage global and regional counterparts on various topics covered at AAD.

"We will be demonstrating unmanned aerial technology. We will be showcasing space technology in our space hub. The show itself will feature tri-services, namely air, land and sea. Over the final two days, we will open the air force base to the public, where we expect to host more than 60,000 people," Phasha said.

Held every two years, AAD has established itself as Africa's leading aerospace and defence exhibition and airshow, bringing together industry experts, policymakers, manufacturers and innovators to explore emerging trends and developments in the sector.

"AAD itself is an international air show. We have invited international participants, including aircraft exhibitors, and confirmations continue to come in.

"We are looking to host the global defence and aerospace industries over the five days. Today, we are here to confirm that South Africa is ready. It is ready for business.

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"The defence industry is ready for partnerships, and we invite all of you to join us between 16 and 20 September 2026 at Air Force Base Waterkloof," she said.